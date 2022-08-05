Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: BMC decides to distribute national flag in every house in Mumbai

WEB DESK

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign is gaining momentum in Maharashtra as the preparations are on to make the citizens aware of this campaign and various programmes are being organised in the state.

AIR correspondent reports that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC has decided to distribute the national flag in each and every house of Mumbai. The BMC has placed an order of 35 lakh national flags and accordingly 10 lakh flags have been received. BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal reviewed the preparations to distribute the national tricolour in each and every house of Mumbai yesterday and directed the concerned officials of the civic body to ensure that the flags are distributed quickly in all the households of the city before the stipulated time. He said abiding by the code of conduct with respect to hoisting the tricolour Mumbaikars should hoist the flag on top of their house.

A special stall was inaugurated in the state secretariat by Manukumar Shrivastava in Mumbai, where various articles and tricolour flags made by self-help groups of tribal women in Palghar District have been kept for sale and exhibition. Thane Municipal Corporation has also kept a stall on its premises where people can purchase tricolour for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. District Collector purchased the first flag and inaugurated the stall. As part of making 75 Amrit lakes, 20 Amrit lakes have been completed in Dhule Districts and the national flags will be hoisted by the veteran freedom fighters and dignitaries alongside the lakes in the district. A special car rally was organised by the Solapur RTO office and driving school association where the cars were seen carrying banners of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign to create awareness about it.

In Nandurbar district, District collector Manisha Khatri launched a special campaign to paste stickers of patriotic messages on Auto Rickshaws in the district. Bhandara Police administration and District sports office have organised a Marathon race on August 10 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. A tableau of regional unit of Central Bureau of Communication was launched yesterday which will create awareness about Har Ghar Tiranga and precautionary dose of Covid- Vaccines.