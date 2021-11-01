US warns China against any unilateral changes to status quo around Taiwan
COP26 Climate Change Summit gets underway at Glasgow in Scotland
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
‘Har Ghar Dastak’ nationwide vaccination campaign begins; Vaccination coverage crosses 106 crore 34 lakh mark

Published On:

AMN

The Centre has launched a mega vaccination campaign- ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ with a view to speed up Covid -19 vaccination drive from today.

NITI Aayog Member ( Health) Dr V K Paul said that nder the campaign, healthcare workers in all the States will visit door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose.

More than 106 crore 34 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Out of the total vaccination, more than 73 crore 39 lakh vaccine doses have been given as first dose, while over 32 crore 95 lakh doses have been administered as second dose. The Health Ministry said, the recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent.

T20 World Cup: New Zealand beats India by eight wickets

New Zealand registered their first victory in the T20 World Cup 2021 as they romped home to an eight-wicket w ...

PV Sindhu loses to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi in semi-final at French Open

In the French Open Badminton tournament, Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi 21-18, ...

T20 World Cup: India to take on New Zealand in Dubai today; England crush Australia by 8 wickets

AMN In ICC Men's T-20 Cricket World Cup, England crushed Australia by 8 wickets at Dubai International Stad ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

