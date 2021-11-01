‘Har Ghar Dastak’ nationwide vaccination campaign begins; Vaccination coverage crosses 106 crore 34 lakh mark

AMN
The Centre has launched a mega vaccination campaign- ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ with a view to speed up Covid -19 vaccination drive from today.
NITI Aayog Member ( Health) Dr V K Paul said that nder the campaign, healthcare workers in all the States will visit door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose.
More than 106 crore 34 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Out of the total vaccination, more than 73 crore 39 lakh vaccine doses have been given as first dose, while over 32 crore 95 lakh doses have been administered as second dose. The Health Ministry said, the recovery rate is currently at 98.20 per cent.