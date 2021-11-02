Australia recognises India’s Covid vaccine- Covaxin; To allow visitors jabbed with it

AMN

Australia has recognised India’s Covid vaccine – Covaxin, allowing those vaccinated with it to enter the country. Australia’s recognition to Covaxin comes soon after the US eased travel restrictions for Covaxin-vaccinated travelers by allowing trial participants to enter without having to quarantine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, for this. In a tweet, Mr Modi said it is an important step forward in the post-Covid partnership between India and Australia.

While WHO emergency use listing for Bharat’s vaccine is awaited, 16 countries have so far recognised Covaxin for travel purposes.