Active COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 243 days

WEB DESK

India reported 16,156 fresh Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its overall Covid-19 tally to 3,42,31,809, while the active cases declined to 1,60,989, the lowest in 243 days, according to data from the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 4,56,386 with 733 fresh fatalities, the Health Ministry said. The active cases now account for 0.47% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 98.20%, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said Thursday.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 34 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 123 consecutive days now.

A decrease of 1,672 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

As the Covid-19 situation keeps improving, the Delhi government has allowed schools in the city to reopen for all classes, including the primary levels, from November 1, nearly after 19 months of Covid-induced shutdown. Several other states/UTs have already opened schools for offline classes with Covid under control in the country. In another positive development, the latest serosurvey showed nearly 90% of Delhiites have Covid-19 antibodies. The latest survey was conducted in the last week of September, and a total of 28,000 blood samples were collected from all the 280 civic wards. The previous survey conducted in January showed the presence of antibodies in 56% of people. Over the past three months, Delhi has seen quite an improvement in the Covid-19 situation. The number of fresh Coronavirus infections remained below 100 since August with the average positivity rate below 0.1%.

Overall the Covid-19 scenario in India is far better than what it was 4-5 months earlier. The number of fresh Coronavirus infections (daily cases) in the country has been under 30,000 for the past 3t days. Active cases have been falling steadily with vaccination picking up pace. However, nearly 10.34 crore people across the country have not taken the second dose after the prescribed interval between two Covid-19 vaccine doses, which is a concern. In fact, it has been noticed, the number of vaccination (per day) has started falling in the past few days despite the availability of vaccines with states/UTs, with people delaying their second doses as the situation improves in the country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya raised the issue at a review meeting with state health ministers on Wednesday and asked them to accelerate the pace of second dose coverage. Sources present at the meeting said the Centre said that among the 10.34 crore, 85% had taken Covishield while the remaining had taken Covaxin.