CBI arrests 6 persons in connection with Rs 6000 crore scam in Bank of Baroda

WEB DESK
CBI today arrested six accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to bank fraud involving alleged overseas remittances of foreign exchange of about 6000 crore rupees. A case was registered on 9th October 2015 on a complaint from Bank of Baroda alleging that unknown bank officials of Bank of Baroda, Ashok Vihar Branch, New Delhi abused their official position in conspiracy with 59 current account holders and allowed overseas remittances of foreign exchange illegally. A charge sheet was filed in the Court of Special Judge in December 2015 against then AGM, Bank of Baroda and then Forex Officer, Bank of Baroda.
Searches are being conducted at 14 premises associated with the accused which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents.