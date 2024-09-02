GST collections grow 10 percent to 1.75 lakh crore rupees in August year-on-year

AMN

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections stood at 1.75 lakh crore rupees in the month of August, reflecting a 10 percent increase compared to 1.59 lakh crore rupees in the same month last year. Central government collected 30,862 crore rupees, while states collected states 38,411 crore rupees, before adjusting for refunds. The collection of Integrated GST (IGST) on imports and inter-state sales was at 93,621 crore rupees.

The gross GST revenues from domestic transactions grew 9.2 percent to about rupee 1.25 lakh crore. Revenues from import of goods were up 12.1 percent to rupee 49,976 crore rupees, compared to the previous year’s figures. Net GST revenue till August was 8.07 lakh crore rupees, 10.2 percent higher than the previous year.