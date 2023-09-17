Great Gesture: Siraj dedicates his man of the match award to Srilankan ground staff

Siraj dedicates his Player Of The Match award and cash prize to the Sri Lankan groundstaff

AMN

Mohammad Siraj a true sportsman and India’s pride, donated his cash prize to the Groundsmen – a gesture that embodies the spirit of unity.



Sri Lanka were bowled out for 50 after India pacer Mohammed Siraj grabbed six for 21, and the visitors romped to a 10-wicket win in Colombo on Sunday.

“We played very good cricket to get to the final. I think we have to regroup and put some confidence into the players.

“You know sometimes a bit of a kick to the rear end is not the worst thing before going into a big tournament,” said Silverwood during the post-match press meet.

India beats Sri Lanka by 10 Wickets in Colombo to win Asia Cup 2023 title

In Cricket, India demolished hosts Sri Lanka by registering a 10 wicket win in the final to lift the Asia Cup in Colombo this evening. Opting to bat, the hosts were bundled out for a paltry score of 50 runs in just 15.2 overs. India’s Mohammed Siraj brought Sri Lanka down to their knees with a six-wicket haul. He was followed by Hardik Pandya who took three wickets, along with one wicket by Jasprit Bumrah.



In reply, India achieved the target of 51 runs in just 6.1 overs. Ishan Kishan at 23 and Shubman Gill at 27 remained unbeaten. Mohammed Siraj was declared player of the match and Kuldeep Yadav player of the series.