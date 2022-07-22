Goyal asks White Goods Industry to become global champions

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal today asked White Goods industry to become global champions saying PLI Scheme is meant to give only the initial push in that direction. He said Performance Linked Incentive in White Goods is a win-win for India, Industry, and People. Mr Goyal was speaking at the high-level DPIIT-FICCI Investor Roundtable on PLI for White Goods in New Delhi. He expressed happiness at the success of PLI in White Goods.

He informed that 61 companies had set up components manufacturing plants pan India at 111 Locations across 14 States and UTs and were generating employment. The Minister said that the White Goods Sector with a focus on Airconditioning and LEDs was one of the first sectors which was identified as the low-hanging fruit for encouraging domestic manufacturing. Mr Goyal said that during the next 25 years of Amritkaal, India would be a prosperous nation, driving world growth.

White goods are large electrical goods used domestically such as refrigerators and washing machines, typically white in colour.