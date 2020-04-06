Govts to consider protecting women as part of COVID-19 pandemic response: UN chief

AMN

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged governments around the world to consider protecting women as part of their response to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a statement and a video released with subtitles in several languages that the threat looms largest for many women and girls in their own homes, where they should be safest. Mr Gueterres urged all governments to make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans for COVID-19.