Govt withdraws orders related to changes in interest rates of small savings schemes

AMN

Government withdraws orders related to the changes in the interest rates of small savings schemes; Finance Minister says interest rates on small savings schemes will continue to be at the levels as in March 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has withdrawn the recent orders related to the changes in the interest rates of small savings schemes. In a Tweet, she said that Government of India shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021. It implies that the interest rates on small savings schemes will continue to be at the pre existing levels that prevailed as in March 2021.