Govt to open daycare cancer centres in every district: Health Minister

AMN

The Union Government will open daycare cancer centres in every district of the country within the next three years. Replying to a supplementary in Rajya Sabha today, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said, two hundred day care cancer centres will be opened in 2025-26. Citing a recent report, Mr Nadda said, that with the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-PM Jan Arogya Yojana, the treatment of cancer patients starts within 30 days from the screening. He said the government is working to provide affordable and quality healthcare under the National Health Mission.