Govt to launch new scheme to help set up sustainable electronics component ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Electronic and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the government will launch a new scheme to help set up a sustainable electronics component ecosystem in the country.

Addressing the ET World Leader Forum in New Delhi, Mr. Vaishnaw said that more than 99 percent of all mobile phones used in India are being manufactured domestically. He said that this year, Apple will manufacture its latest model in India.

The Minister informed that the value of electronics manufacturing in India has increased to 105 billion dollars as of 2022-23, up from 29 billion dollars in 2013-14.

He also said that the government has approved rail, road, airport, and port projects worth two trillion dollars since June 2024, when the government started its third term.

Mr. Vaishnaw further said that the government’s approach is to democratize technology by ensuring that big tech does not have a monopoly over it.