Govt to finalise Environment Draft 2020 after considering various suggestions

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has said that the government will finalise the proposed Environment Impact Assessment Draft 2020 after considering various suggestions.

Replying to the letter written by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh in which he has made some observations on the proposed draft, Mr Javadekar said, all his suggestions are unfounded and based on misinterpretation.

The Union Minister said that draft notification is kept in public domain for suggestion and comments and there are 15 more days for suggestions.

Mr. Javadekar said, observation of Mr. Ramesh on the draft notification is noted and he will reply in detail. He said government decisions are always open for scrutiny by Parliament and Standing Committees.