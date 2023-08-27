इंडियन आवाज़     27 Aug 2023 01:54:29      انڈین آواز

Govt releases report on 6th census on minor irrigation schemes

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi

The Ministry of Jal Shakti released the report on the sixth census on minor irrigation schemes on Saturday. As per the report, 23.14 million minor irrigation (MI) schemes have been reported in the country, out of which 21.93 million are Ground Water (GW) and 1.21 million are Surface Water (SW) schemes. For the first time, the information about gender of the owner of MI scheme was also collected in case of individual ownership. Out of all the individually owned schemes, 18.1 per cent are owned by women.

Uttar Pradesh possesses the largest number of MI schemes in the country followed by Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The same ranking of states follows for the GW schemes. Maharashtra leads in SW schemes followed by Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha and Jharkhand.

The report also revealed that there has been an increase of about 1.42 million in MI schemes as compared to the previous census.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم نے یونان کے سرمایہ کاروں کو بھارت کی ترقی کی داستان کا حصہ بننے کیلئے مدعو کیا ۔

FILE PIC وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے یونان کے سرکردہ تاجروں کی حوص ...

مشن چندریان 3 میں جامعہ کے تین سابق طلباء شامل ہیں۔

AMN / NEW DELHI یہ جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے لیے بڑے فخر کا لمحہ ہے کہ ...

اب بورڈ کے امتحانات سال میں دو بار ہوں گے، طلبہ کے پاس بہترین اسکور برقرار رکھنے کا آپشن ہوگا۔

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی نئے تعلیمی نظام کو مقبول بنانے کے لی ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

My Journey with Chandryaan-3

Jamia Alumnous and ISRO Scientist Amit Kumar Bhardwaj shares his experience with mission Chandryaan Amit Ku ...

India on Cloud nine as Chandrayaan-3 Lands on Moon Successfully

Staff Reporter India today created history and joined the Elite Space Club as Chandrayaan-3 Lands Success ...

@Powered By: Logicsart