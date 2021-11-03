India’s emissions will be net zero by 2070: PM Modi commits to world
NEET-UG results declared, 3 candidates share top rank scoring full marks
Govt launches initiative to enable rural Women’s Self Help Groups to earn at least one lakh rupees per annum
G20 member states have reached ‘broad consensus’ on vaccine certificates: Goyal
Microsoft stock becomes world’s most valuable; beating Apple
03 Nov 2021

Govt reduces excise duty on Diesel by Rs 10, Petrol by Rs 5

AMN / WEB DESK

Soon after the results of By polls Government today reduced Central Excise Duty on Petrol by five rupees and Diesel by ten rupees from tomorrow. Finance Ministry said, the prices of petrol and diesel will come down accordingly. The reduction in excise duty on diesel will be double that of petrol. The Ministry said, the farmers have kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase through their hard work. It said, the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season.

In recent months, crude oil prices have witnessed a global upsurge. Consequently, domestic prices of petrol and diesel had increased in recent weeks exerting inflationary pressure. Finance Ministry said, the world has also seen shortages and increased prices of all forms of energy. It said, the Government has made efforts to ensure that there is no energy shortage in the country.

The Ministry said, the reduction in excise duty on Petrol and Diesel will also boost consumption and keep inflation low, thus helping the poor and middle classes. It said, today’s decision is expected to further spur the overall economic cycle. The Ministry has also urged States to commensurately reduce VAT on Petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Ministry of Sports announces National Sports Awards for 2021

AMN Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has announced the National Sports Awards for 2021. National Sports ...

Hockey India condemns Sjoerd Marijne’s malicious attempt to paint a dark picture of Indian sports administration.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey India on Wednesday lashed out at former women’s team chief coach Sjo ...

Indian Akash Kumar takes on Kazakh pugilists for a place in final of AIBA World Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 3 November: Akash Kumar is the lone Indian challenger left in contention at A ...

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

