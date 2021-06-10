Govt prohibits use of Remdesivir in children with Coronavirus infection

WEB DESK

The government has strictly forbidden the use of Remdesivir in children infected with corona virus. Also, the Children under the age of five are no longer required to wear masks.

These recommendations have been made in the guidelines issued by the Union Government.

Directorate General of Health Services, DGHS of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued comprehensive guidelines for management of Covid-19 in children below 18 years.

In the guidelines, an emergency use authorization drug Remdesivir has not been recommended in children.

DGHS has said that there is lack of sufficient safety and efficacy data about the use of Remdesivir in children below 18 years of age.

Lab investigations are not required for the children in asymptomatic and mild cases.

These investigations are needed only in moderate and severe cases.

Rational use of high resolution CT scan of chest has been recommended by the DGHS.

Routine high resolution CT imaging of chest in Covid-19 patient is not recommended.

Use of high resolution CT scan has been advised in the moderate and severe cases in Children in the event of continuous worsening of condition.

DGHS has advised to avoid self medication of steroids.

It has recommended that use of steroids is harmful in asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19.

It has been suggested that steroids must be used at the right time in right dose under strict supervision in hospitalized moderately severe and critically ill Covid-19 cases in Chidren.