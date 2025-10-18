Govt Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Leh Violence That Claimed Four Lives

The Indian Awaaz

Home Ministry Orders Judicial Inquiry Into Leh Violence That Claimed Four Lives

Home Ministry has ordered a judicial inquiry in connection with circumstances leading to serious law and order situation, police action and resultant death of four individuals in Leh. The incident occured on 24th of last month after a serious law and order situation was created in Leh Town.

The judicial inquiry will be conducted by former Supreme Court Judge, Justice BS Chauhan. He will also be assisted by Retired District and Sessions Judge, Mohan Singh Parihar as Judicial Secretary and Tushar Anand as Administrative Secretary.

