Govt open for further discussion to end Farmer stir: PM

Published On: By

MSP & APMC Mandis to be continued, assures PM

A AKHTER / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reassured farmers that Minimum Support Price will continue and the new farm laws do not undermine the APMC Mandis in any way. Replying today in Rajya Sabha to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, Pm said that the affordable ration scheme for the poor will also continue. He called for a united approach in order to achieve the goal of alleviating grievances of small farmers. The Prime Minister welcomed constructive criticism of new ideas but cautioned that perpetual obstruction of progressive reforms will deprive the farmers of their much awaited rights. Highlighting the series of talks with the protesting farmers by the Agriculture Minister, he said, the government is still open for further discussion to end the impasse. Showing concern for the elders and children at the protesting sites, Mr. Modi requested them to return home.

The Prime Minister said that the farmers especially from the state of Punjab are being misguided in the agitation. Talking about their valour and sacrifices, he said the nation respects people and farmers from Punjab. Taking a dig at leaders who champion in only mobilising & misguiding people for protests, Mr. Modi said that the recent times have seen emergence of a new class of Andolan Jeevi people who thrive only on agitations. Hinting at recent episodes of few foreign nationals being indulged in planned provocative actions, he cautioned everyone against foreign destructive ideologies, referring to them as the new form of FDIs in the country.

Speaking about the country’s fight against COVID, the Prime Minister lauded everyone’s effort to make India standout in its battle against the unknown enemy. He said, the foreign investment in the country touched historic figures even when the world was reeling under the pandemic. He thanked the President for his address which he said encompassed every aspect of the nation’s gallant fight against coronavirus.

Mr. Modi added that the challenges posed in the recent times have rekindled India’s commitment to attain self reliance. He said, the country emerged as a pharmacy hub during the COVID phase supplying life saving drugs to over 150 countries. He added that soon after beginning the world’s largest covid vaccination programme in the country, India started supplying vaccines to other countries as well. Reciting a poem adapted from the famous lines written by Hindi poet Maithili Sharan Gupt, the Prime Minister stressed on the need to overcome all challenges and adopt the vision of Atma Nirbharta. Quoting lines about Nationalism by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, he urged countrymen to take pride in Indian culture, values and ethos. Mr. Modi said, India is not only the world’s largest democracy but is also the mother of democracy.

Citing the Emergency tenure of 1975, he said, the ethos of democracy are so strong and embedded in the country that it always makes its way despite the strongest opposition.

