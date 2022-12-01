Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK

Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, drugs, weaponry, gangster and gun culture. Information and Broadcasting Ministry said in an advisory that the broadcast of such songs or content is in violation of the AIR Programme Code.

It said Grant of Permission Agreement, GOPA provides that the permission holder shall follow the same Programme and Advertisement codes as followed by All India Radio. The Advisory stated that any violation shall entail penal action in accordance with the terms and condition laid down in the GOPA. It said such content affects children of impressionable age and gives rise to culture of gangsters.