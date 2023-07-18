इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jul 2023 04:12:54      انڈین آواز
Govt launches sale of subsidised chana dal under brand name ‘Bharat Dal’ at Rs 60/kg to provide pulses at affordable rate to consumers

AMN/ WEB DESK

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal has launched the sale of subsidised Chana Dal under the brand name ‘Bharat Dal’ at the rate of 60 rupees per kilogram for one kilogram pack and 55 rupees per kilogram for 30 kilogram pack. The introduction of ‘Bharat Dal’ is a major step taken by the Central government towards making pulses available to consumers at affordable prices.

The retail outlets of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation, NAFED in Delhi-NCR are selling the chana dal. The milling and packaging of the Chana Dal has been undertaken by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation, NAFED for distribution through its retail outlets in Delhi-NCR and also through the outlets of Kendriya Bhandar and Safal. 

