ADB retains India’s growth forecast at 6.4 % for current financial year

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today retained India’s economic growth forecast at 6.4 percent for the current financial year and 6.7 percent for the next, The ADB said robust domestic demand will continue to support the region’s recovery.

In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said inflation is expected to continue to fall, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline. It forecast 3.6 percent inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4 percent in 2024. The Indian economy grew 7.2 percent in the 2022-23 fiscal ended March 2023.