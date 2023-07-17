इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 05:09:18      انڈین آواز
India to witness 10 fold increase in startups and unicorns in next 4-5 years: Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar has aid that India will witness 10 fold increase in startups and unicorns in next four to five years. He hailed the country’s remarkable progress in building unicorns and startups.

He was speaking at the 6th Foundation Day and Investors/Startup Conclave in Hyderabad yesterday. Mr Chandrasekhar said from 108 unicorns, he is sure that India will reach 10,000 in the next 4-5 years. He said today India has over a lakh startups and it will increase by 10 times in next few years. 

Mr. Chandrasekhar highlighted their successful forays into emerging technology fields like AI, Web 3, and deep tech.  He said the government’s efforts to promote entrepreneurship and innovation, coupled with the growing availability of funding and support for startups, will contribute to this exponential growth.

The Minister said in 2014, India’s tech landscape was limited to information technology and Information Technology enabled Services. However, since then, opportunities have emerged across various domains such as deep tech, AI, data economy, semiconductor design, microelectronics, and high-performance computing.

The Minister also interacted with industry leaders and aspiring young entrepreneurs and lauded the collaborative efforts between the industry and the government to enhance skill development.

