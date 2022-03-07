FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Mar 2022 05:41:37      انڈین آواز

Govt launches Donate-a-Pension programme

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The government today launched Donate-a-Pension programme. It is an initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme where citizens can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff including domestic workers, drivers and helpers.

Lauching the scheme in New Delhi, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said under the programmee, workers in the unorganised sector with the age group of 18 to 40 years can register themselves and deposit a minimum of 660 to 2400 rupees every year depending on their age.

After they attain 60 years they will receive the minimum assured pension of three thousand rupees per month. He said the Narendra Modi government is committed to provide social security to unorganised workers. He urged trade unions to get the workers engaged in their offices registered in PM-SYM.

The programme was launched as part of many initiatives by the Labour Ministry to be launched in the Iconic Week being celebrated by from 7th to 13th of this month.

The Minister also launched e SHRAM on the UMANG app. Over 25 crore informal sector workers involved in 400 different occupations have registered on the e-Shram portal in the country. Mr. Yadav highlighted several initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of labourers in the country

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Axar Patel all set to join squad for 2nd Cricket Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India all-rounder Axar Patel is all set to join the squad for the second Cricket Test against Sri Lanka beginn ...

Mary Kom opts out of World Championships and Asian Games to make way for young boxer

Harpal Singh Bedi Champion pugilist MC Mary Kom on Sunday announced her decision to opt out of the World Bo ...

Krrish and Ravi in the semi-finals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) chalked out  contrasting  victories  over thei ...

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

MARQUEE

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Tourism Ministry and Alliance Air Aviation sign MoU to promote domestic tourism

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI India's Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Alliance Air Avi ...

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart