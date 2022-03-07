Govt launches Donate-a-Pension programme

Staff Reporter

The government today launched Donate-a-Pension programme. It is an initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme where citizens can donate the premium contribution of their immediate support staff including domestic workers, drivers and helpers.

Lauching the scheme in New Delhi, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said under the programmee, workers in the unorganised sector with the age group of 18 to 40 years can register themselves and deposit a minimum of 660 to 2400 rupees every year depending on their age.

After they attain 60 years they will receive the minimum assured pension of three thousand rupees per month. He said the Narendra Modi government is committed to provide social security to unorganised workers. He urged trade unions to get the workers engaged in their offices registered in PM-SYM.

The programme was launched as part of many initiatives by the Labour Ministry to be launched in the Iconic Week being celebrated by from 7th to 13th of this month.

The Minister also launched e SHRAM on the UMANG app. Over 25 crore informal sector workers involved in 400 different occupations have registered on the e-Shram portal in the country. Mr. Yadav highlighted several initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of labourers in the country