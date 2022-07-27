FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt launches Coking Coal Mission to meet demand of domestic coking coal

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government has launched Coking Coal Mission to meet the demand for domestic coking coal. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said this in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

He said, the government has taken steps to explore new coking coal blocks, auction of new coking coal mines, enhance raw coking coal production, and enhance coking coal washing capacity. The Minister said, Coal India Limited has undertaken constant efforts to enhance coking coal production by capacity addition of existing coking coal producing mines and by opening new coking coal blocks.

