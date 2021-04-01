Indian Army gifts one lakh doses of COVID -19 vaccines to Nepali Army
Govt launches All-India Survey of Migrant Workers

AMN / WEB DESK

Government today launched the All-India Survey of Migrant Workers and All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey. Labour and Employment Ministry said, the objective of the All-India Survey of Migrant Workers is to study the kind of employment-related migration undertaken by workers. The survey will provide the details of working and living conditions faced by Migrant Workers and impact of COVID 19 on their world of work.

All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey will provide the employment estimates for establishments employing ten or more workers as well as those with employing nine or less workers. The survey will provide crucial data on the changes in employment situation across the selected sectors on a quarterly basis. The Ministry said, these surveys will plug-in the data gap on various aspects of labour and employment and will aide evidence-based policy making processes.

