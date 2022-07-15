FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Jul 2022 07:12:31

Govt issues SOP for e-commerce exports of jewellery through courier

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Ministry has issued a simplified regulatory framework for e-commerce exports of jewellery through courier mode. The framework keeps in view the need for uniformity of action by Customs that brings certainty for the trade. It also addresses a unique requirement of the e-commerce Eco-system for re-import of rejects in certain cases to the prescribed extent.

The Ministry said, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has issued the simplified regulatory framework in the form of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The SOP details the handling, movement, and procedural aspects of exports, based on electronic declarations, through International Courier Terminals. The Ministry said, a period of one month has been provided for transition. The first phase begins with exports through Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai locations.

