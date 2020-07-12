Govt is committed to face challenges of COVID-19: Amit Shah

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

UNION Home Minister Amit Shah has said, the government is committed to facing the COVID-19 challenge and is resolute in overcoming this pandemic.

Launching the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) nationwide tree plantation drive at Gurugram in Haryana, Home Minister said that India is leading a successful fight in managing the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Mr Shah said, the battle against COVID-19 is being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with people’s participation.

Mr Shah said, at a time when the health services of even the most developed countries were collapsing under its impact, the whole world was concerned how would India, which is such a big and densely populated country with a federal structure fight this pandemic. He said, but today the most successful fight against this pandemic has been fought in India.

Mr Shah said, the country is on a strong pedestal in the fight against COVID-19 under the leadership of the Prime Minister with the motto ‘One People, One Thought, One Nation.’

The Home Minister said, in this fight, Central Armed Police Forces are playing a very important role, whether it be markets, railway stations whether state governments have sought support in managing crowded places or the local police sought the support in enforcing the lockdown.

He saluted the Corona Warriors of the CAPF who not only provide security and fight terrorism, but also set an example before the nation and the world by being during deployment on COVID-19 duty, without bothering about their own life and safety.

Mr Shah said, the CAPFs have lost more than 31 personnel to the pandemic and paid respects to them on the occasion.

The Home Minister said, the nationwide CAPF tree plantation drive has set a target of 1.37 crore saplings. He said, people should harness natural resources and not exploit them. The Home Minister said, however, today due to consumerism, this balance has been disturbed and as a result we are facing the challenges of Climate Change and Global Warming.

Mr Shah said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Paris World Environment Summit where he cautioned the world against over exploitation of Nature and the world accepted the Modi Formula in the Paris Declaration on tackling Climate Change.

He said, the CAPFs must ensure that the tree plantation drive should not be seen as the conclusion. The Home Minister said, it must be ensured that the saplings are taken care of till they are able to sustain on their own.