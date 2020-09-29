Govt committed to increase public healthcare spending: Health Minister
Govt initiates probe into alleged dumping of pharma raw material from China

Government of India has initiated a probe into alleged dumping of a pharma raw material, Ceftriaxone Sodium Sterile, from China. Nectar Life Sciences and Sterile India have filed an application before the Commerce Ministry’s investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) .

The domestic manufacturers sought a probe into matter. The applicants have contended that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to dumped imports from China. They requested imposition of anti-dumping duty on the import.

The directorate will determine the existence, degree and effect of alleged dumping in respect of the product from China. If DGTR finds that there is dumping of the product which is impacting domestic manufacturers, it will recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty.

While DGTR recommends the duty, the Finance Ministry imposes it. In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market.

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

