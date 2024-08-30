THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Govt identifies 38 priority rail projects under  coal logistics plan  

Aug 29, 2024

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

The Ministry of coal has identified 38 priority rail projects under the coal logistics plan. The project will be fast-tracked in close coordination with the Ministry of Railways. The primary focus of the project is improving rail connectivity, ensuring timely coal supply, reducing logistics costs, and enhancing the overall efficiency of coal transportation across the country.

Among these projects, the government has recently approved two significant rail projects in Odisha. The Sardega-Bhalumuda double line will facilitate the evacuation of coal from mines operated by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and several private mines. Similarly the Bargarh Road-Nawapara Road new single line will improve the coal evacuation from the Talcher Coalfield.

