THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

ED attaches Emaar India & MGF Developments land worth Rs 834 Cr in PMLA case

Aug 29, 2024

The Enforcement Directorate ED has attached immovable properties of land worth over 834 crore rupees of Emaar India Limited and MGF Developments Limited under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The attached land are located in Gurugram and Delhi spanning over 401 acres. The investigation focuses on allegations of money laundering related to a plotted colony in Sectors 65 and 66 of Gurgaon involving both companies. The ED had initiated the investigation based on an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. 

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Top Biden aide meets China President Xi in Beijing

August 30, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Japan: 3 killed, 82 injured in Typhoon Shanshan

August 29, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Dhulikhel becomes Nepal’s first ‘healthy city’ and second healthiest city in Asia

August 29, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EAM S Jaishankar receives Israel’s Director General Yaakov Blitshtein

August 29, 2024