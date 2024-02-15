इंडियन आवाज़     15 Feb 2024 11:11:23      انڈین آواز
Govt holds talks with agitating farmers; Three Union Ministers in Chandigarh

The third round of talks between farmer leaders and Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai started after a delay of three hours on Thursday evening, at Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26 here.

The Centre is holding talks with leaders of agitating farmers in a short while. Three Union Ministers reached the venue of their talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh Thursday evening, amid a standoff between the protesters and security personnel at two border points of Punjab and Haryana.

Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai are representing the central government in the meeting over farmer unions’ demands, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. The meeting is being held at the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also reached the venue to be part of the meeting. This will be the third round of talks between the two sides.

