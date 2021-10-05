Govt favours roadmap to make India self-reliant in pharma field

Science and medical research sample analysis

AMN

Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has stressed on the need to have a roadmap for next 25 years to make India self-reliant in the field of pharma.

Inaugurating the Iconic week celebration of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in New Delhi today, Mr Mandaviya said, India is the biggest manufacturer of generic medicines and India is rightly called the pharmacy of the world.

He said, India is also exporting generic medicines to many countries of the world.

He said that National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research have played an important role in the development of pharma industries in India.

He added that their syllabus and research should be aligned towards the need of the industries and they should provide innovative solutions to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Mr Mandaviya said that by developing vaccines for COVID-19 in record time, India has shown that there is no dearth of brain and manpower in India.

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi trusted the capabilities of our scientists and researchers by allotting nine thousand crore rupees for vaccine research under PM Gareeb Kalyan Package.