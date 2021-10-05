Pak PM Imran Khan faces flak after his govt starts talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan
Govt. committed to bolstering IPR ecosystem in India: Minister

Need to work in mission mode for India to rank among top 25 in global innovation rankings

Adiya Raj Das / New Delhi

The Government of India is committed towards bolstering the ecosystem of patents, design, trademarks, GI (Geographical Indication) systems; encouraging innovation, research and development (R&D) in the country to achieve the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, Mr Som Parkash said at an ASSOCHAM virtual event today.

“Industry must work in a mission mode along with the Government of India to achieve the ambitious target for the country to be ranked in the top 25 nations of Global Innovation Index (GII),” said Mr Parkash while inaugurating an ASSOCHAM IP Excellence Awards-cum-Conference on Role of Intellectual Property in Atmanirbhar Bharat.

He said that with India getting ranked 46th by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings, up from 48th place in 2020, it is a ‘great achievement’.

He highlighted the various programs and initiatives undertaken by the Government for propelling innovations – Startup India, Accelerating Growth of New India’s Innovations (AGNIi), new intellectual property rights (IPR) policy and others.

Sharing some key steps taken by the Government, he said, “Fee Concessions like 10 per cent rebate on online filing, 80 per cent fee concession for start-ups and small entities together with making IPR filing procedures more compact, time-bound, user-friendly and compatible for e-transactions.”

He said that resultantly, the number of patents granted have seen exponential growth of 572 per cent i.e., from 4,227 in 2013-14 to 28,391 patents in 2021.

“Similarly, for examination of the trademark applications it used to take 72 months in 2016, now in 2020 it takes just 12-24 months, so we are making all efforts,” said Mr Parkash.

Sharing his thoughts on ASSOCHAM’s IP Excellence Awards, the Minister said, “Such awards will certainly contribute towards innovation and IP creation in the country as it not only recognises the innovative ideas of individuals and institutions but also serve as great inspiration for others.”

He congratulated the winners, complemented them for building an IPR ecosystem in India and said, “I hope you would continue doing such exemplary work and wonderful job in this field.”

Amid other luminaries who participated in the ASSOCHAM virtual conference included: Dr Sheetal Chopra, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM IPR Council and Director IPR, Ericsson; Prof V.C. Vivekanandan, vice chancellor, Hidayatullah National Law University; Mr Pravin Anand, managing partner, Anand & Anand and Ms Manisha Singh, founder partner,

