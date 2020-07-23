Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Govt extends the exemption to IT & ITeS industry to work from home till December

Sanjay Singh / New Delhi

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has extended the exemption given to Information Technology (IT) and the Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) to work from home till December end this year.

The exemption announced for these two sectors post lockdown in March end was till July end.

“In view of the ongoing concerns due to Covid-19, the department has decided to further extend these relaxations upto Decmeber 31, 2020…”, said an official statement.

The IT & ITeS industry have welcomed the government’s move. Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro tweeted: “Thank you to the government for their tremendous support on the new ways of working from day 1. This has helped tremendously in further elevating our standing and responsiveness globally”.

The Indian IT industry has been requesting the government to take a permanent decision where there could be relaxations to allow employees to work from home so that companies are able to minimise their existing rent and real estate costs and adopt a blended model for remote working from office or from the office.

President, Nasscom, Debjani Ghosh tweeted:”Thank u @rsprasad n secretary @DoT_India for strong support for Indian IT. This will ensure business continuity n employee safety.. n also increase our talent pool to tier 2 n 3 cities”.

Since March end this year, when lockdown started, post Covid -19 India’s IT industry has shifted it’s over 90 percent of its 43 lakh workforce to work remotely

SPORTS

India has good chance to win Hockey Medal at the Olympics: Vasudevan Baskaran

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It has been 40 years since India won Hockey Gold in the Olympic. Vasudevan Ba ...

Football: Ace striker Sunil Chhetri urges Indian Women’s Team to prepare for AFC Asian Cup

File photo Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Men's team Captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday exhorted the Indian ...

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

