Govt extends due date for filing GST return till Dec 31

The government has extended the due date for filing GST Annual Return in FORM GSTR-9 and GSTR-9A and Reconciliation Statement in FORM GSTR-9C for Financial Year 2018-19 from 31st October to 31st December, 2020.

Filing of Annual Return (FORM GSTR-9 and GSTR-9A) for 2018-19 is optional for taxpayers who had aggregate turnover below 2 crore rupees.

The filing of Reconciliation Statement in FORM 9C for 2018-19 is also optional for the taxpayers having aggregate turnover upto 5 crore rupees.

The Government had received a number of representations regarding need to extend due date for filing Annual Return and Reconciliation Statement for 2018-19 on the ground that due to COVID-19 pandemic related lockdown and restrictions, normal operation of businesses have still not been possible in several parts of the country.