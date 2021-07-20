Govt exempts importers of pulses from stock limits

Norms for millers & wholesalers also relaxed

Staff Reporter

Union government has relaxed stock limits for Millers and wholesalers and exempted importers of pulses from the stock limits after considering the softening of the prices and feedback received from State governments and various stake holders. These entities will however continue to declare stocks on the web portal of Department of Consumer Affairs. The Stock Limits will be applicable only to Tur, Urad, Gram and Masur.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said that the revised order provides that stock limit will be applicable only on tur, masoor, urad, and chana, for a period up to 31st October this year. The Ministry said, for wholesalers, the stock limit will be 500 Metric Tonnes, provided there should not be more than 200 Metric Tonnes of one variety, for retailers, the stock limit will be 5 Metric Tonnes and for Millers, stock limits will be last the 6 months’ production or 50 per cent of annual installed capacity, whichever is higher. This relaxation for Millers will have a down-streaming effect in terms of giving an assurance to farmers at this critical juncture of kharif sowing of Tur and Urad.

The Ministry said, the Government of India is committed to adopting timely measures for curbing prices and has substantially alleviated the concerns and anguish of the common man. At the same time, the policy interventions are monitored closely to gauge the impact and calibrated as per emerging developments to safeguard the interests of all sections of society.