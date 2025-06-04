Govt building Consensus On Impeachment Motion Against Justice  Varma, Rijiju says

AMN
The government is working on building a consensus among all political parties to initiate the process to bring an impeachment motion against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. A large stash of cash was recovered from the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma in New Delhi a few months back.
Talking to media in New Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the impeachment motion against Justice Varma is a matter related to corruption in the judiciary and there is no scope for any politicking in the matter. He added that the government would like to have a united stand and Parliament as a whole will have to come together to discuss this matter.
Terming the issue as serious, Mr. Rijiju said any discussion on corruption in the judiciary or anywhere has to be taken in the best interest of the nation.