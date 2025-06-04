Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt building Consensus On Impeachment Motion Against Justice  Varma, Rijiju says

Jun 4, 2025

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju says building Consensus On Impeachment Motion Against Justice  Varma 

AMN

The government is working on building a consensus among all political parties to initiate the process to bring an impeachment motion against High Court judge ​Justice Yashwant Varma. A large stash of cash was recovered from the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma​ in New Delhi a few months back.

Talking to media in New Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the impeachment motion against Justice Varma is a matter related to corruption in the judiciary and there is no scope for any politicking in the matter. He added that the government would like to have a united stand and Parliament as a whole will have to come together to discuss this matter. ​


Terming the issue as serious, Mr. Rijiju said any discussion on corruption in the judiciary or anywhere has to be taken in the best interest of the nation.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!