Govt building Consensus On Impeachment Motion Against Justice  Varma, Rijiju says

AMN

The government is working on building a consensus among all political parties to initiate the process to bring an impeachment motion against High Court judge ​Justice Yashwant Varma. A large stash of cash was recovered from the official residence of Justice Yashwant Varma​ in New Delhi a few months back.

Talking to media in New Delhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the impeachment motion against Justice Varma is a matter related to corruption in the judiciary and there is no scope for any politicking in the matter. He added that the government would like to have a united stand and Parliament as a whole will have to come together to discuss this matter. ​



Terming the issue as serious, Mr. Rijiju said any discussion on corruption in the judiciary or anywhere has to be taken in the best interest of the nation.