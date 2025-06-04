BISHAHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Indian Railways has deactivated 2.5 crore suspected user IDs for unauthorized bookings. The Ministry of Railways, in a statement today said that through the deployment of cutting-edge anti-BOT systems and integration with a leading Content Delivery Network (CDN) service provider, it has significantly curbed unauthorized automated bookings by unscrupulous agents and improved the access of the website to genuine users. The new system has effectively mitigated all bot traffic, which peaks during the first five minutes of Tatkal. The Ministry said that showcasing the robustness and scalability of the upgraded platform, the highest-ever per-minute booking of around 32 thousand tickets were recorded on 22nd of last month. It added that to further enhance fairness and efficiency, new user protocols have been introduced. Users not authenticated via Aadhaar can book Opening Advance Reservation Period, Tatkal or Premium Tatkal tickets only after 3 days of registration, while Aadhaar-verified users can book tickets without delay.

Railways deactivate more than 2cr unauthorised booking IDs

