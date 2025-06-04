Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jun 4, 2025
President Murmu presents 92 Distinguished Service Awards

President Droupadi Murmu today conferred upon 92 Distinguished Service Decorations during the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2025 (Phase-II) at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Personnel of the Armed Forces, Indian Coast Guard and Border Roads Organisation were awarded by the President. 30 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, five Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 57 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals (AVSMs) were given to the personnel for distinguished service.


Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh, Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor were among those who have been conferred upon Param Vishisht Seva Medals. Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha and others were awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medals. Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, Director General Paramesh Sivamani, Rear Admiral Sandeep Mehta, Air Vice Marshal Ajay Kumar Pan, George P Cherian of Border Roads Organization were awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

