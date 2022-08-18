Govt blocks 8 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation on country’s security, foreign relations

Staff Reporter

India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked eight YouTube news channels, one Facebook account and two Facebook posts for spreading disinformation related to country’s national security, foreign relations and public order.

The YouTube channels which have been blocked under Information Technology Rules, include seven Indian and one Pakistan-based news channel. Loktantra Tv, U&V TV, AM Razvi, Sarkari Update and Pakistan-based channel News ki Dunya are among those which have been blocked.

I & B Ministry in a statement said that these YouTube channels had a cumulative viewership of over 114 crore and were subscribed by over 85 lakh users. It said, These channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces and Jammu and Kashmir.

The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India’s friendly relations with foreign States.

The content blocked by the Ministry was found to be detrimental to sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, India’s friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country.

With this action, since December 2021 the government has blocked 102 YouTube-based news channels and several other social media accounts.

The Ministry said, the Government remains committed towards ensuring an authentic, trustworthy, and safe online news media environment, and thwart any attempts at undermining India’s sovereignty and integrity.