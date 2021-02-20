PM unveils several projects of power, urban sector in Kerala
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
Govt approves new schemes for industrial development worth Rs 28,000 crore for J&K

AMN

Government has announced a new Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir. The scheme is approved with a total outlay of 28 thousand 400 crore rupees. It will be effective from 1st April this year and will remain in force up to 31st March 2037. The main purpose of the scheme is to generate employment which directly leads to the socio economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Scheme is made attractive for both smaller and larger units. Smaller units with an investment in plant and machinery upto 50 crore rupees will get a capital incentive upto seven crore 50 lakh and get capital interest subvention at the rate of six per cent for maximum 7 years.

It is anticipated that the scheme is likely to attract unprecedented investment and give direct and indirect employment to about four lakh 50 thousand persons. The scheme aims to take industrial development to the block level in Jammu and Kashmir. It has been simplified on the lines of ease of doing business by bringing one major incentive- GST Linked Incentive- that will ensure less compliance burden without compromising on transparency.

ELMS Sports Foundation set to commence second edition of High-Performance Leadership Program

Harpal Singh Bedi ELMS Sports Foundation, with the Abhinav Bindra Foundation as Knowledge Partner and with ...

Swimming;Acclaimed Sports Science Expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrives in Bengaluru for a six-day visit

HSB Renowned physiologist and sports science expert Genadijus Sokolovas arrived today in Bengaluru to condu ...

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

