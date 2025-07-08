Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Govt announces ₹5,000-Crore Investment to Develop NE Waterways: Sonowal

Jul 8, 2025
  Govt announces ₹5,000-Crore Investment to Develop NE Waterways: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

 

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal announced five thousands crore rupees initiatives to boost the waterways and maritime sector in Northeast region.

Addressing the media persons in Guwahati, he highlighted major port expansions, rising cruise tourism, and plans to train 50,000 youth for maritime jobs. New tourism and cargo jetties will be built in Silghat, Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, and Guijan with 300 crore rupees investment. Water Metro projects are planned in Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh. Lighthouses with IMD centres will aid regional navigation and weather forecasting.

