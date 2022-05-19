Govt allocates Rs 515 crore for cybersecurity programs for the year 2022-23

AMN

The Union Government has taken several initiatives to create an atmosphere of safety and trust and addressed cyber security online.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Rajeev Chandrasekhar yesterday said this while releasing a Frequently Asked Questions document on Cyber Security Directions in New Delhi.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said, over 809 crore rupees have been spent from 2019 to 2020 to address cyber security challenges. He said, a further 515 crore rupees have been allocated for 2022-23 to address infrastructure awareness, tools, and Cyber Swachhta Kendras. The Minister said, ensuring online safety, trust and accountability are important objectives of the government.