FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 May 2022 04:22:35      انڈین آواز

Govt allocates Rs 515 crore for cybersecurity programs for the year 2022-23

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Union Government has taken several initiatives to create an atmosphere of safety and trust and addressed cyber security online.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Rajeev Chandrasekhar yesterday said this while releasing a Frequently Asked Questions document on Cyber Security Directions in New Delhi.

Mr. Chandrasekhar said, over 809 crore rupees have been spent from 2019 to 2020 to address cyber security challenges. He said, a further 515 crore rupees have been allocated for 2022-23 to address infrastructure awareness, tools, and Cyber Swachhta Kendras. The Minister said, ensuring online safety, trust and accountability are important objectives of the government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

History Created: India beat Indonesia 3-0 to lift maiden Thomas Cup trophy

AMN Indian Men's Badminton team on Sunday scripted history by winning the Thomas Cup for the first time eve ...

Thomas Cup Badminton: India to face Indonesia in summit clash

India play first-ever final in 73-year-history BangkoKIn Badminton, rejuvenated Indian male shuttlers s ...

Thomas Cup: Srikanth wins second singles, India leads 2-1

In Thomas Cup Badminton Tournament in Bangkok, India's ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth registered a thumping win ...

MARQUEE

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

@Powered By: Logicsart