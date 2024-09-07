THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Govt allocates ₹1400 crore for R&D and ₹10,000 crore for PLI in technical textiles sector

Sep 6, 2024

AMN

The Central Government has allocated Fourteen Hundred Crore Rupees for research and development and Ten Thousand Crore Rupees for Production Linked Incentives (PLI) in the technical textiles sector.

While addressing a conference today in New Delhi on Viksit Bharat-Technical Textiles for Sustainable Growth and Development, Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh has said that the government is focusing on advancement in technical textiles. He said that there is a surge in demand for technical textiles in sectors like  aerospace, defence, hygiene, agriculture among others.

Mr Singh further mentioned that the government has sanctioned 50 lakh Rupees to students for various innovations. He added that Over 40 industries are working under the PLI and it will be a key component for employment generation by 2030.

