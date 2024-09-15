Govt adopts bulk sales strategies to ensure availability of onion at affordable prices

By BISHSHWAR MISHRA

Commerce and Industry Ministry has said that government is adopting bulk sales strategies to ensure the availability of onions to consumers at affordable price. The Ministry said, government is working closely with state governments to ensure a targeted and steady supply of Onion, based on evolving supply- demand conditions and price trends. It said, the ultimate goal of the government is to ensure that every household across the country has access to affordable onions.

The Ministry said, government is committed to maintaining vigilant oversight of onion prices and continues to take proactive decisions for onion disposal in high-price centres to protect consumers from any further price escalation.

The Ministry said, Centre’s initiative of retail selling of Onion at subsidised rate reflecting decline in price. The retail sale of onion, at the subsidised rate of 35 rupees per kg, was rolled out with the flagging off of mobile vans on 5th of this month. The wholesale disposal has already commenced in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai and will be extended to Hyderabad, Bangalore and Kolkata in coming days, and eventually to all state capitals. The Ministry said, the wholesale disposal is happening through both road transport as well as railway network. It said, this initiative will bring logistical efficiency and also reduce post-harvest losses.