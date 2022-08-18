FreeCurrencyRates.com

Government to stop import of thermal coal: Pralhad Joshi

AMN / WEB DESK

Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that Government will stop the import of thermal Coal from next year. Inaugurating a workshop on Coking Coal Strategy for Indian Steel Sector in New Delhi today, he said, Ministry of Coal is targeting production of 900 million tonnes this financial year and the target of Coal India Limited comes to 700 million tonnes. Mr Joshi said, by 2030, India’s coal requirement will be of 1.5 billion tonnes.

He said, Indian economy is growing at a very fast pace and there has been a record coal-based power generation.

The Minister said, domestic coal production has gone up by 22 percent. He said, coking coal production marked 15 percent growth. Mr Joshi said, with Mission Coking Coal, production will improve and move towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Coking Coal arena.

The Minister said, serious thinking is needed on coking coal and what new technologies can be used in the area. He said, Coal Ministry has enhanced incentive for coal gasification and it will lead to fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister to achieve 100 Million Tonnes coal gasification by 2029-2030.

The Minister said, Government has created an Investor friendly atmosphere. He said, it has brought changes in the MMDR Act and instituted a transparent Coal auction process.

Coal Secretary Dr Anil Kumar Jain and Steel Secretary Sanjay Singh also addressed the workshop.

