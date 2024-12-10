The Indian Awaaz

Government is working to bring new Mental Health Mission

Dec 10, 2024

81 per cent students have anxiety related to studies and examinations.

AMN / NEW DELHI

Member (Health), NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul has said that Government is working on to bring in a new Mental Health Mission.

Addressing a National Conference on “Mental Well-being: Navigating Stress from Classroom to Workplace” organised by National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi this afternoon, Dr Paul said, discussions are underway in this regard with Ministries, NITI Aayog and stakeholders. He said, health is a human right.

Quoting a survey of NCERT, conducted on four lakh school students, Dr Paul said, 81 per cent students have anxiety related to studies and examinations. He said, 43 per cent pf students experience frequent mood swings due to attachment to mobile phones and social media.

Dr Paul said, low sleep time is a silent outbreak in society which has a bearing on mental health. He said, the size of the problem is so huge that it needs societal response.

