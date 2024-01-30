इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jan 2024 05:56:36      انڈین آواز
Government convenes all party meeting ahead of Budget Session of Parliament

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, the government has convened an all party meeting today to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses. The session will begin from 31st of January and continue till 9th of next month.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will hold the meeting in New Delhi with the floor Leaders of Political Parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Parliament session will commence with the address of the President Droupadi Murmu on 31st January. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Union Budget on 1st February, 2024.

