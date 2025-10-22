Govardhan Puja being Celebrated across India with Devotion and Enthusiasm

Last Updated on October 22, 2025 1:02 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

Govardhan Puja is being observed across the country today with great religious devotion and enthusiasm. In Uttar Pradesh, the celebrations are especially vibrant in Mathura and Vrindavan, where large crowds of Lord Krishna’s devotees have gathered to mark the occasion.

Pilgrims, tourists, locals, and even foreign visitors are participating in rituals at various temples throughout the Mathura-Vrindavan region. A key highlight is the parikrama (circumambulation) of the sacred Govardhan Hill. Devotees are also offering elaborate chhappan bhog (56 varieties of food) to Lord Krishna, and creating a symbolic ‘Annakoot’—a mountain of food—as a mark of gratitude and celebration.

Special abhisheka (ritual bathing) with milk is scheduled around noon at prominent temples such as Danghati Mukut Mukharvind and Jatipura Mukharvind.

In keeping with tradition, people are also worshipping and decorating cows, offering them jaggery and rice. In the Bundelkhand region, the unique Lathmar Diwali celebration takes place today, adding a distinct local flavor to the festival. The region also maintains an ancient custom of celebrating Govardhan Puja using peacock feathers.