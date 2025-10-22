Gujaratis Across World Celebrate New Year ‘Bestu Varsh’

Last Updated on October 22, 2025 12:54 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Gujarati community across the world is celebrating ‘Bestu Varsh’ the New Year today. In Gujarat, the new year known as ‘Bestu Varsh’, is celebrated on the first day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar Vikram Samvat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel exchanged new year greetings with the people.

The New Year begins with the tradition of seeking divine blessings. From early morning, temples across the state are witnessing huge footfalls as people start their day with prayers for a year filled with peace and prosperity.

People are also visiting the residences of near and dear ones to greet them with ‘Nutan Varshabhinandan -that is, happy new year, and exchange sweets. Traders and business houses are performing the ceremonial worship of their new account books to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for financial success in the year ahead.

Gujarati New Year: History and Significance

It is believed that when Lord Krishna saw annual offerings and preparation for the prayers offered to Lord Indra, he convinced the people of Gokul that as farmers and shepherds, their true ‘Dharma’ was to do farming and to protect the cattle to the best of their abilities. They should not pray and conduct offerings for a deity and wait for a natural phenomenon. People of Gokul were convinced, and they stopped worshipping Lord Indra.

They were worshipping Govardhan Hill and the cows on the advice of Lord Krishna. This made Indra, God of rain and thunder, angry, and the people of Gokul had to face the wrath of Indra. Lord Indra flooded the village of Gokul for seven days and seven nights. Lord Krishna lifted the mount Govardhan just on his small finger; and provided shelter and safety to the people, crops, and the cattle. Later, Lord Indra realised his mistake and soon apologised to Lord Krishna.